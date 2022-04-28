HOMEWATCH CAREGIVERS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATIONS WITH CHEFS FOR SENIORS, HEALTHALIGN, VIVENTIUM AND PARADIGM SENIOR SERVICES

Strategic Alliances to Expand Company-Wide Services Across the Country for Homewatch CareGivers' Business Owners

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homewatch CareGivers , a premier provider of full-service home care, is furthering its mission to provide tailored services to communities around the country with the announcement of its collaborations with Chefs For Seniors, healthAlign acquired by The Helper Bees, Viventium and Paradigm Senior Services. With a mission to further expand services across the platform, these alliances provide forward-thinking enhancements to benefit Homewatch CareGivers' franchisees and the communities they serve.

"Homewatch CareGivers is dedicated to offering enhanced services in our industry as it continues to evolve," said Jennifer Tucker, COO at Homewatch CareGivers. "Our alliances with Chefs For Seniors, healthAlign, Viventium and Paradigm Senior Services were created so that we can provide more well-rounded services on a company-wide level to not only clients, but also our franchisees."

The collaborations include:

Chef's For Seniors - Founded by a father and son team in Madison, Wisconsin , Chef's For Seniors' highly skilled personal chefs prepare delicious, home-cooked meals from the comfort of their client's kitchen. This culinary-focused company was created after a family relative could no longer cook for herself and ultimately had to receive support at an assisted living facility. Since 2013, Chefs For Seniors has prepared over 590,000 meals for seniors. Each menu is customized to not only fit the client's dietary needs, but also excite their palate with fresh flavors and ingredients. This alliance further expands Homewatch CareGivers mission to provide the care and tools to franchisees that enrich seniors' lives with supportive independence.

For more information on Homewatch CareGivers, please visit www.homewatchcaregivers.com .

ABOUT HOMEWATCH CAREGIVERS

Founded in 1980, Homewatch CareGivers is one of the most experienced network of providers of full-service home care for people of all ages. Caregivers are triple-screened and continually trained and supervised to provide reliable, compassionate, and highly skilled services in companion, personal and comprehensive care. Home care services are personalized for each client and customized care plans are administered through a network of 234 locations.

ABOUT CHEFS FOR SENIORS

Founded in 2013, Chefs For Seniors strives to improve seniors' lives through custom-tailored food and meal preparation. Chefs For Seniors services include 100% customized meal planning, grocery shopping, and personalized meal preparation from a chef that has been fully vetted, licensed, and insured. Currently, Chefs For Seniors has over 70 franchise locations across the U.S. and growing.

ABOUT THE HELPER BEES

The Helper Bees (THB) delivers solutions that allow older adults to successfully age in place. THB is focused on conscientious member engagement and is backed by a robust regulatory platform powered by healthAlign, a company pioneering supplemental benefit administration in Medicare Advantage. This unique combination of service and technology provides the infrastructure needed for payers to access, deploy, and scale quality non-medical services into the home, thereby transforming independent aging for millions of Americans.

ABOUT VIVENTIUM

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right. Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR. For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com, or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT PARADIGM SENIOR SERVICES

Paradigm Senior Services is an all-encompassing support platform to expand service portfolios for homecare organizations. At Paradigm, the goal is simple, to simplify and streamline VA billing operations for long-term care providers, so that they can focus their efforts on their seniors. For more information on Paradigm, https://www.paradigmseniors.com.

