Foxconn Aktie
WKN: 956949 / ISIN: TW0002317005
|
12.08.2026 18:26:18
Hon Hai Precision Industry Reports H1 Profit Of NT$127.01 Bln
(RTTNews) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (HNHAF) on Wednesday reported consolidated financial results for the first half of fiscal 2026.
For the six months ended June 30, 2026, operating revenue totaled NT$4,645.43 billion, while gross profit amounted to NT$285.51 billion. Net operating income was NT$170.45 billion, and profit before tax totaled NT$168.90 billion.
Profit for the period came to NT$127.01 billion, while profit attributable to owners of the parent was NT$109.89 billion. Earnings per share were NT$7.84 for the period.
The company's audit committee also approved the consolidated financial report on August 12.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry)
|5,70
|75,16%