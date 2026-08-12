Hon Hai Precision Industry Reports H1 Profit Of NT$127.01 Bln

(RTTNews) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (HNHAF) on Wednesday reported consolidated financial results for the first half of fiscal 2026.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, operating revenue totaled NT$4,645.43 billion, while gross profit amounted to NT$285.51 billion. Net operating income was NT$170.45 billion, and profit before tax totaled NT$168.90 billion.

Profit for the period came to NT$127.01 billion, while profit attributable to owners of the parent was NT$109.89 billion. Earnings per share were NT$7.84 for the period.

The company's audit committee also approved the consolidated financial report on August 12.