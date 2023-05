Honda Aircraft appoints new sales representatives for private jet customers in Asean

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

BUSINESS jet maker Honda Aircraft Company has appointed two new authorised sales representatives in Singapore and Thailand to serve its customers in South-east Asia, it announced on Wednesday (May 10). Singapore-based WingsOverAsia has been appointed the sales representative for Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.Forth, based in Thailand, will be its sales representative for Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.