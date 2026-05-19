Honda Motor Aktie

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WKN: 853226 / ISIN: JP3854600008

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19.05.2026 23:13:00

Honda Is Pivoting. Should Investors Buy Now?

For the first time in its history as a publicly traded company, Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) posted a full-year loss. The Japanese automaker took a massive $10 billion hit to its electric vehicle business.Excluding the EV segment, Honda is still profitable. Its executives were quick to point out this fact. Honda is now pivoting and plans to roll out 15 new hybrid models by early 2030. The company canceled several EV models and even walked back its climate pledge. Instead of reaching combustion-free status by 2040, Honda now aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Spons. ADRS) 21,60 0,00% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)
Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 7,22 0,40% Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

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