Honda Motor Earnings Up In H1; Raises FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC, 7267.T), on Tuesday, reported higher net income in the first half ended September 30, 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also raised it fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

For the first half, profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased to 516.76 billion yen from 311.83 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 132.75 yen versus 76.30 yen last year.

Operating profit rose to 648.74 billion yen from 438.14 billion yen in the prior year.

Sales revenue increased to 12.04 trillion yen from 10.63 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected sales revenue to be at 24.40 trillion yen, up from the previous outlook of 24.150 trillion yen.

Operating profit is anticipated to be 780 billion yen, up from 650 billion yen, for the fiscal year 2027

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent is projected to be at 500 billion yen, up from the previous outlook of 400 billion yen and earnings per share of 128.44 yen from the previous 102.75 yen.

Honda Motor Co. is currently trading 1.62% lesser at JPY 1,853 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.