Honda of Bellingham Promotes Honda First Responder and Healthcare Professional Appreciation Offer

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honda of Bellingham is offering select and eligible first responders, healthcare personnel and their spouses $500* toward any new and untitled 2019 or newer Honda model when financed or leased through Honda Financial Services (HFS). Several Honda dealerships around the country are providing this bonus offer as a gesture of gratitude towards this collective for their service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honda First Responder and Healthcare Professional Appreciation Offer is eligible for the following individuals and their spouses: police officers, sheriffs, sheriff's deputies, correctional officers, state troopers, federal law enforcement officers, paid or volunteer firefighters, EMT/paramedics, 911 dispatchers and healthcare professionals. This last group comprehends a broad list of professions, including medical doctors, nurses, physician assistants, medical technicians and nurse's aides.

This offer is valid through July 6, 2020. To qualify for it, individuals must provide verifiable proof of active service or employment. Eligible customers must be listed on the HFS contract as the primary buyer, must meet HFS credit criteria and sign an HFS retail finance, Honda Leadership Leasing® or Honda Leadership Purchase Plan® contract. This offer can be used with all other Honda new vehicle programs with the exception of the Military Appreciation Offer and the Zero Due at Signing Lease program.

Those individuals looking for more information on the available Honda First Responder and Healthcare Professional Appreciation Offer can visit the dealership's website, https://www.hondaofbellingham.com/. For specific inquiries, interested parties can contact a sales representative directly by calling 833-331-0699. The Honda of Bellingham sales department is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

*Eligible through 7/6/20. $500 toward Cap Cost Reduction or Down Payment Assistance with the lease or purchase of a new and not previously reported sold 2019/2020 Honda model to qualified first responders and health-care professionals when financed or leased through Honda Financial Services. Cannot be used with Zero Due at Signing Lease Program. Fleet sales and Honda Courtesy Vehicle Program vehicles are not eligible. Not redeemable for cash. Incentive paid to dealer and requires dealer participation. Not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.

