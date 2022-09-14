Honda Plans To Launch 10 EV Motorcycles

(RTTNews) - Honda, the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, has announced its plans to launch electric motorcycles.

Honda announced it would introduce "10 or more" electric motorcycles by 2025. Most of those will not be available in North America, as the company plans to focus on Asian and European markets.

Honda plans to introduce three "large-size" EV models in Japan, the US and Europe between 2024 and 2025.

The company said it expects annual sales of 1 million electric motorcycles within the next five years. The company plans to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Honda said it expects electric motorcycles to comprise 15% of its bike business by 2030, driven by growing strong demand in China, India and elsewhere in Asia.

"Electrification is a long road and we are discussing a variety of options without excluding anything from consideration. However, we have no plan to separate the electric two-wheeler business into a new business unit to be listed on a stock exchange," Honda said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company said it would continue to produce internal combustion engine models, however, will strive to make them more environmentally friendly by introducing more "flex-fuel" motorcycles that can use E20 and E100 ethanol-based fuels in 2023 and 2025.