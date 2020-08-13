Honda Summer Clearance Event Savings Available at Earnhardt Honda

AVONDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Families who live in the Avondale, Surprise, Goodyear and Peoria areas that are in search of a capable, versatile and fun-to-drive crossover may find their dream car at Earnhardt Honda this summer. To help drivers find a Honda car, truck or crossover to meet their budgetary needs, the dealership is hosting the Honda Summer Clearance Event that is highlighted by affordable lease and finance incentives for select Honda models. Honda Summer Clearance Event offers are available through Aug. 31.

To qualify for the lease and finance offers available during the Honda Summer Clearance Event, potential customers must be approved via Honda Financial Services at participating dealerships. For families who need room for up to eight passengers, the 2020 Honda Pilot is a popular midsize SUV that may fit the bill. Honda Pilot lease incentives are highlighted by a 36-month lease with $2,999 due at signing and $269 per month for Honda Pilot LX 2WD models. Drivers who prefer to finance a Honda Pilot, may be eligible for a 1.9% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 72 months or 0.9% APR for 60 months.

In the compact crossover class, the 2020 Honda CR-V is a fan favorite that will check all the boxes for families on the go. Consumers who choose to finance a 2020 Honda CR-V may qualify for 1.9% APR for 60 months or 2.9% APR for 72 months. Honda Summer Clearance Event lease incentives for the Honda CR-V LX 2WD include a 36-month lease with $2,899 down and a $239 monthly payment. The 2020 Honda HR-V subcompact crossover is another option for families who choose Earnhardt Honda and is available with interest rates as low as 0.9% APR for 60 months and 1.9% APR for 72 months.

Drivers interested in learning more about the Honda Summer Clearance Event sales incentives available at the dealership can find more information online at http://www.earnhardthonda.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact a member of the Earnhardt Honda team directly by calling 623-934-5211.

SOURCE Earnhardt Honda