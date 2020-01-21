Honduras officially declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization

- A registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing will be created.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Honduras, through the National Defense and Security Council, today designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Honduras Foreign Minister, Lisandro Rosales, accompanied by the Deputy Security Minister, Luis Suazo, said that this is an intention of President Juan Orlando Hernández "to raise this concern about Hezbollah's terrorist activities in Latin America."

The resolution will be presented by the Honduran delegation to the Third Hemispheric Ministerial Conference on the Fight against Terrorism which started in Colombia today.

"We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing," deputy security minister Luis Suazo said. This registry will aim to provide access and exchange of information about individuals and legal persons and entities linked to acts of terrorism and its financing, thus facilitating national and international cooperation, protocol regulations and other administrative procedures "with the purpose of ensuring that our territory is not used by transnational criminal groups to fulfill their mission," said the Honduras Government.

