Honeywell Aerospace Forecasts 9,950 New Business Jet Deliveries Over Next Decade

(RTTNews) - Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONA), a manufacturer of aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems, Monday projected 9,950 new business jet deliveries over the next decade, up 4.4 percent from last year.

The outlook also includes approximately 14,000 total business aircraft deliveries from 2026 and 4,200 turboprop deliveries.

The aviation components manufacturer forecasts global business aviation fleet to expand by approximately 29 percent in the next decade, growing from about 39,400 aircraft in 2025 to nearly 51,000 in 2035.

Annual deliveries are anticipated to increase from approximately 1,280 aircraft in 2026 to more than 1,500 aircraft by 2035, while the value of new aircraft delivered is projected to exceed $37 billion annually by the end of the forecast period.

Global business aviation flight hours are expected to increase approximately 34 percent over the next decade, reflecting both fleet growth and increasing utilization, particularly among charter and fractional operators.

The company's analysis indicates the industry is approaching a pivotal inflection point with sustained increases in annual aircraft deliveries coupled with low retirement rates that are driving an acceleration in global fleet expansion.

On Monday, shares closed at $162.49, down 3.33% on the Nasdaq.