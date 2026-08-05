Honeywell Aerospace Aktie
WKN DE: A429HW / ISIN: US43849R1059
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05.08.2026 22:27:54
Honeywell Aerospace Q2 Profit Declines; Cuts FY26 Sales Outlook
(RTTNews) - Honeywell Aerospace (HONA) on Wednesday reported lower second-quarter earnings, hurt largely by separation-related costs and inventory obsolescence charges, despite higher sales driven by continued strength across its commercial and defense businesses. The company also lowered its full-year organic sales growth outlook.
Honeywell Aerospace reported second-quarter net income of $256 million, or $0.78 per share, down from $852 million, or $2.66 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per share declined to $1.87 from $2.75 a year ago.
Quarterly sales increased 5% to $4.52 billion from $4.29 billion last year. Backlog grew 9% to $18.15 billion.
Commercial Aftermarket sales rose 8% to $2.03 billion, Commercial Original Equipment revenue increased 6% to $679 million, and Defense and Space sales climbed 3% to $1.82 billion.
Looking ahead, Honeywell Aerospace reduced its 2026 organic sales growth forecast to 4%-5% from 7%-9% previously and lowered its pro forma standalone adjusted EBIT guidance to $4.35 billion-$4.45 billion from $4.65 billion-$4.75 billion.
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