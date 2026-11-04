General Electric Aktie

General Electric ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033

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04.11.2026 04:15:00

Honeywell Aerospace vs. GE Aerospace: Which Pure-Play Aerospace Stock Is the Better Buy Now That Both Stand Alone?

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is being led by the same CEO who orchestrated the breakup of General Electric into three separate businesses. Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ: HONA) is not being led by the CEO who oversaw the breakup of that iconic industrial conglomerate. That doesn't mean Honeywell Aerospace is a bad company, but it's worth noting that GE Aerospace is achieving more impressive results right now. If you are looking at these two aerospace companies, here's why you might want to focus your attention on GE Aerospace.

Wall Street goes through phases. Sometimes creating conglomerates is all the rage; other times, the focus is on breaking companies into smaller pieces. Recently, the industrial sector has been focused on simplification, leading to the breakup of both General Electric and Honeywell, two iconic names in the sector. That's how GE Aerospace and Honeywell Aerospace were born.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 66 875,00 2,18% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Honeywell Aerospace 139,44 -0,54% Honeywell Aerospace
Honeywell Technologies 203,25 1,71% Honeywell Technologies

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