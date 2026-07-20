Honeywell Aerospace's SURF-A Selected For Aeromexico's Boeing 737 Fleet

(RTTNews) - Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONAV, HONA), an aerospace technology company, on Monday said Aeromexico intends to deploy its Surface Alerts or SURF-A runway safety technology across its entire Boeing 737 NG and 737 MAX fleet.

The deployment is expected to cover more than 100 aircraft.

The company said FAA certification of SURF-A on several Boeing aircraft is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continue into 2027.

Aeromexico intends to become the launch customer for SURF-A as part of its efforts to enhance flight safety.

The SURF-A provides pilots with real-time aural and visual alerts when an aircraft is on a potential collision course with another aircraft on the runway.

The system uses GPS data, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast or ADS-B equipment, and software analytics to warn pilots about 30 and 15 seconds before a potential impact.

The technology is available as a software upgrade to the company's Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System or EGPWS and Traffic Collision Avoidance System or TCAS, which are already installed on Aeromexico's 737 fleet.

Honeywell Aerospace closed trading 1.56% higher at $211.63 on the Nasdaq. After hours, the stock further traded 0.65% higher at $213.