HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in February. Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 9:10 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. EST. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Additionally, Anne Madden, senior vice president and general counsel of Honeywell, and Ben Owens, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions, will participate in a panel discussion at the RBC Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. EST. A real-time audio webcast of the discussion can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 14 days following the discussion.

