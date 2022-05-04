+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 15:00:00

HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

  • Vimal Kapur, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. EDT.
  • Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. EDT.
  • Mike Madsen, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, will present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EDT.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor), where replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:    


Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Sean Meakim

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

sean.meakim@honeywell.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-participation-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301539532.html

SOURCE Honeywell

