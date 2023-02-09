09.02.2023 15:00:00

HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in February. Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EST. 

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Mr. Lewis will also present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. EST.

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and a replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

