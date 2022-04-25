+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
25.04.2022 20:24:00

HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.98 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2022, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:




Media     

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss     

Sean Meakim

(704) 627-6035    

(704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com  

Sean.Meakim@honeywell.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301532209.html

SOURCE Honeywell

