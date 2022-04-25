|
25.04.2022 20:24:00
HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.98 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2022, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Contacts:
Media
Investor Relations
Nina Krauss
Sean Meakim
(704) 627-6035
(704) 627-6200
Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com
Sean.Meakim@honeywell.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301532209.html
SOURCE Honeywell
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Honeywellmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Honeywell
|177,58
|-0,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessions-Ängste: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich niedriger -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Montag deutlich nach. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten schwächer.