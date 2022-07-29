Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.07.2022 18:10:00

HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.98 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2022, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Bevin Maguire 

Sean Meakim

(704) 654-7023 

(704) 627-6200

Bevin.Maguire@honeywell.com   

Sean.Meakim@honeywell.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301596221.html

SOURCE Honeywell

