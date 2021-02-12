+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
12.02.2021 19:01:00

Honeywell Annual Shareowners Meeting Set For May 21

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that it will hold its 2021 Annual Shareowners Meeting at 10:30 a.m. EDT on May 21, 2021, in virtual format at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HON2021.Shareowners of record at the close of business on Friday, March 26, 2021, or their legal proxy holders, will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:



Media 

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com

Mark.Bendza@honeywell.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-annual-shareowners-meeting-set-for-may-21-301227722.html

SOURCE Honeywell

