Honeywell Appoints Vimal Kapur To Succeed Darius Adamczyk As CEO

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) said Tuesday that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Vimal Kapur, will succeed Darius Adamczyk as Chief Executive Officer on June 1, 2023.

The company noted that Adamczyk, who became Chief Operating Officer in 2016, Chief Executive Officer in 2017 and Chairman in 2018, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of Honeywell.

Kapur was also appointed to the company's board of directors effective March 13, 2023.

Kapur, 57, was named President and Chief Operating Officer in July of 2022. Prior to his role as COO, Vimal served as President and CEO of PMT, an $11 billion global leader in the development of high-performance products and solutions including low global warming refrigerants; specialty films for healthcare and photovoltaic applications.