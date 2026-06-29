Honeywell Completes Spin Off Of Aerotech Business

(RTTNews) - Honeywell Technologies (HON), the tech conglomerate, Monday announced that it has completed the previously announced spin-off of its Aerospace Technologies business, which now operates as Honeywell Aerospace.

Honeywell Technologies will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'HON' and shares of Honeywell Aerospace common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'HONA', effective at market opening today.

Now, Honeywell Technologies comprises of a portfolio that spans across the building, process, and industrial sectors. Further, the tech company also completed a previously announced reverse stock split of Honeywell Technologies common stock at a ratio of 1-for-2.

The common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis effective at the market opening today and will continue trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HON".

On Friday, HON shares closed at $232.21, up 0.42% on the Nasdaq.