10.01.2023 14:00:00
HONEYWELL IDENTIFIES TOP BUILDING TECHNOLOGY TRENDS FOR 2023
- 'Electrification of everything' and embedded cybersecurity to drive changes in building operations
ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today released its predictions for emerging trends that will help shape building operations and technologies in 2023 and beyond. Top experts at Honeywell revealed insights on opportunities to make buildings more sustainable, safer and occupant focused.
Honeywell's predictions for 2023 include both ongoing and burgeoning trends:
"An all-electric building requires not just a viable sustainability plan but also a smart controls strategy, which starts with establishing realistic baselines of current energy performance and taking a hard look at existing infrastructure including supply and demand side power," said Udaya Shrivastava, vice president and chief technology officer, Honeywell. "It also requires creative thinking, investment in ready now technologies and a holistic effort across the organization. Making these changes may seem prohibitively expensive, but solutions exist that can measurably cut operating expenses and help reduce carbon emissions."
"Generally, there still remains a lack of understanding on the importance of hardening OT infrastructure and having proper protocols in place in the case of an incident," said Mirel Sehic, vice president and general manager, Buildings Cybersecurity, Honeywell. "Cybersecurity starts with technology development, as digitalization continues, engineers and product development teams need to take a security and privacy by design approach."
"It's become imperative for building owners to make meaningful, near-term change in their carbon impact," said Manish Sharma, vice president and general manager of Sustainable Buildings, Honeywell. "To do this, they need better data about their operations. Given the heightened awareness of, and investment in, sustainability, it's critical for a company to know and communicate to stakeholders how its facilities are optimizing energy baselines to ultimately reduce their carbon footprint, without impacting the occupant experience."
"In 2023, we can expect to see significant public investment in community resilience particularly in the United States, supported in part by the $1.2 trillion in federal fundingvii from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," said Matthew Britt, general manager, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Honeywell. "Communities that embed energy resilience programs into their sustainable smart city initiatives, will be better prepared to mitigate power outages, improve their operating costs, while supporting their sustainability initiatives."
These trends collectively embody a common theme: Technology is rapidly becoming integral to every facet of building operations. Whether it's helping to help reduce carbon impact, defend against cyberattacks, optimize both energy performance and occupant well-being, or make communities more resilient in times of crisis, it can provide a competitive business advantage as well as help reduce operating expenses.
About Honeywell Building Technologies
Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visitwww.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Disclaimer: The information presented in this document is intended solely for informational purposes and not as advice or recommendations for any particular action or investment. The information should not be relied upon, in whole or in part, as the basis for decision-making or investment purposes. The document and its contents are not guaranteed as to accuracy or completeness and are provided on an "as is" basis. Use of this information is at your own risk. Honeywell disclaims all warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of such information and shall have no liability for errors, omissions, or inadequacies in such information. This document includes opinions which should not be construed as statements of fact. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any forecasts and forward-looking statements are directional indicators, are not predictions of future events, and do not in any way reflect expectations for (or actual) Honeywell operational or financial performance. Any forecasts and forward-looking statements represent our current judgment and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forecasts and forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of publication for this document. Honeywell is not obligated to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forecasts and forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.
