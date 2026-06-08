Honeywell Aktie
WKN: 870153 / ISIN: US4385161066
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08.06.2026 12:58:26
Honeywell International Backs Annual Outlook Ahead Of Honeywell Aerospace Spin-Off
(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Monday reaffirmed its annual outlook ahead of the planned Honeywell Aerospace spin-off on June 29.
For fiscal 2026, Honeywell International still anticipates adjusted profit of $10.35 to $10.65 per share, with sales of $38.8 billion to $39.8 billion. For fiscal 2025, Honeywell International had reported an adjusted profit of $9.78 per share, on sales of $37.442 billion.
In addition, the company provided a preliminary 2026 outlook for the remaining company post spin, which will function under the name of Honeywell Technologies.
For the second half of fiscal 2026, Honeywell Technologies expects adjusted income of $2.20 to $2.35 per share, on sales of $10.1 billion to $10.3 billion. For fiscal 2026, Honeywell Technologies projects adjusted income of $3.95 to $4.15 per share, on sales of $19.9 billion to $20.2 billion.
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