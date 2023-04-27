|
27.04.2023 12:07:29
Honeywell International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.39 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $8.86 billion from $8.38 billion last year.
Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.07 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q1): $8.86 Bln vs. $8.38 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 - $9.25 Full year revenue guidance: $36.5 - $37.3 Bln
