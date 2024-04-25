|
25.04.2024 12:03:59
Honeywell International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.46 billion, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $9.11 billion from $8.86 billion last year.
Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.46 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.23 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.11 Bln vs. $8.86 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.80 - $10.10 Full year revenue guidance: $38.1 - $38.9 Bln
