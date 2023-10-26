|
Honeywell International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.51 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $2.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $9.21 billion from $8.95 billion last year.
Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.51 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.27 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.23 -Revenue (Q3): $9.21 Bln vs. $8.95 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.10 - $9.20 Full year revenue guidance: $36.8 - $37.1 Bln
