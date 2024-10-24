24.10.2024 12:12:02

Honeywell International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.413 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.514 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $9.728 billion from $9.212 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.413 Bln. vs. $1.514 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.728 Bln vs. $9.212 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten