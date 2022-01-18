Honeywell Names Rose Lee CEO Of Cornerstone Building Brands

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON), a diversified manufacturing and technology company, said on Tuesday that it has elected Rose Lee as CEO of Cornerstone Building Brands, manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.

Lee has extensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) experience and has served as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors of Cornerstone Building Brands since September 2021.

Lee is also a member of the board of Crown Holdings, Inc., where she serves as the board's representative on sustainability.

Earlier, Lee had served as president of DuPont's Water & Protection business. Prior to joining DuPont in 2015, Lee spent 15 years with Saint-Gobain in a number of general management, strategic planning, and information technology roles.