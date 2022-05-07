|
07.05.2022 15:13:00
Honeywell Provides a Rare Bright Spark in the Industrial Sector
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) cheered the market and the industrial sector with its first-quarter earnings and guidance. The company has long had a reputation for being one of the highest-quality names in the industry. So if anyone was going to buck the trend of full-year guidance reductions due to supply chain issues, China lockdowns, raw material price increases, the war in Ukraine, and the omicron variant, it was Honeywell. Indeed, Honeywell raised its full-year guidance -- and a look at the earnings confirms excellent momentum through 2022. Here's the lowdown. As discussed previously, this is something of a transition year for Honeywell. Its investments in high-growth businesses, such as its quantum computing business Quantinuum, are expected to result in billions of dollars worth of revenue in a few years. Still, they are holding back near-term profitability and cash flow. For example, management is guiding toward free cash flow (FCF) in 2022 of $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion -- but excluding the impact of Quantinuum, the FCF guidance would be $5.9 billion to $5.3 billion.Continue reading
