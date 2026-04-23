Honeywell Q1 Profit Down, Confirms FY26 View, To Sell WWS Business; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc., while reporting weak profit but higher net sales for its first quarter, on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook amid the uncertainty stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Further, the firm announced that it has agreed to sell its Warehouse and Workflow Solutions or WWS business in an all-cash transaction to American Industrial Partners.

In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 8.5 percent, trading at $201.18, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 1 percent lower.

The company said the planned sale of WWS business is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The financial details were not disclosed.

The sale concludes Honeywell's review of strategic alternatives for the WWS business, which operates commercially under the Intelligrated and Transnorm brands. Honeywell previously announced its agreement to sell its Productivity Solutions and Services business to Brady Corp.

Further, the Honeywell Aerospace spin-off is now expected to be completed in the third quarter on June 29, subject to conditions.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $10.35 to $10.65, up 6 percent to 9 percent from last year, and sales of $38.8 billion to $39.8 billion with organic sales growth of 3 percent to 6 percent.

Segment margin is still expected in the range of 22.7 percent to 23.1 percent with expansion of 20 to 60 basis points year over year.

In the first quarter, net income attributable to Honeywell declined to $821 million from last year's $1.45 billion. Earnings per share were $1.29, down from $2.22 last year. On a continuing operations basis, prior year's earnings were $1.97 per share.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.45, compared to $2.21 last year.

Net sales grew 2 percent to $9.14 billion from prior year's $8.93 billion driven primarily by pricing actions and new product introductions. Organic sales growth was 2 percent.

Orders grew 7 percent organically fueled by strong demand in Building and Industrial Automation. Backlog was up 2 percent sequentially to $38.3 billion.

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