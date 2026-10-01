Honeywell Split Into 3 Companies. Here's Which One I'd Buy for the Aerospace Boom.

The need to modernize commercial and defense aerospace fleets is expected to drive increased spending in the sector. One report estimates that global aerospace spending will rise from $434.17 billion this year to $846.30 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% -- and so the industry is transforming as a result.

In 2024, one key player -- then known as just plain-old Honeywell International-- announced it would split its three segments of advanced materials, automation, and aerospace into three companies. In October of 2025, it spun off its advanced materials business into Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: SOLS). Three months ago, on June 29, the company completed the spinoff of Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) for its automation business and Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ: HONA) for its aerospace business.

Deciding which Honeywell company is the right one to buy for the aerospace boom may seem like a trick question. The answer is so obvious, it can't be right, can it?

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