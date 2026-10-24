Honeywell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A42C19 / ISIN: US4385162056
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24.10.2026 19:07:55
Honeywell Technologies: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 22, 2026, Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) raised its full-year profit and sales outlook after completing the spin-off of its aerospace business. The shift leaves the business as a pure-play automation enterprise holding an order backlog, or total value of unfulfilled customer bookings, of nearly $19 billion in Q3.
Shareholders now own a more focused operation with higher cash conversion and fewer overhead drags. Three things management said on the earnings call stand out.
Industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa are pouring cash into plant upgrades. That investment drove double-digit backlog growth in process automation and technology, the segment that supplies industrial control systems. That accumulated pile of unfulfilled contracts gives the company multiyear sales visibility as energy producers build out refining capacity and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is gas cooled to liquid for transport.
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