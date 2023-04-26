|
26.04.2023 14:33:07
Honeywell To Acquire Compressor Controls Corp. - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) has agreed to acquire Compressor Controls Corporation from INDICOR, LLC, which is owned by funds affiliated with private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Roper Technologies, Inc., for $670 million. CCC is a provider of turbomachinery control and optimization solutions, including control hardware, software and services, and primarily serves the LNG, gas processing, refining and petrochemical segments. Honeywell said the acquisition will be integrated into Process Solutions business.
CCC is headquartered in Des Moines, IA with offices located in major oil and gas production regions. CCC's EBITDA margins are accretive to Honeywell. The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to GAAP EPS and to achieve approximately 15% cash-basis return on investment in fifth year post-closing.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Honeywellmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Honeywell
|179,60
|-0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zahlenflut: ATX dreht trotz starker Vorgaben ins Minus -- DAX rutscht auf rotes Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen zum Monatsende
Der ATX profitiert nicht von den starken US-Vorgaben. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag nach einem starken Start abwärts. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Käufer.