Honeywell To Pay More Than $160 Mln To Settle Foreign Bribery Investigations In U.S. And Brazil

(RTTNews) - UOP LLC, doing business as Honeywell UOP, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc.(HON), has agreed to pay more than $160 million to settle parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil authorities in the United States and Brazil stemming from bribe payments offered to a high-ranking official at Brazil's state-owned oil company, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

According to court documents, Honeywell UOP entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the department in connection with a criminal information filed in the Southern District of Texas charging the company with conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

According to the company's admissions and court documents, between 2010 and 2014, Honeywell UOP conspired to offer an about $4 million bribe to a then-high-ranking executive of Petrobras in Brazil.

Specifically, Honeywell UOP offered the bribe to secure improper advantages in order to obtain and retain business from Petrobras in connection with Honeywell UOP's efforts to win an about $425 million contract from Petrobras to design and build an oil refinery called Premium.

The U.S. Justice Department noted that Honeywell UOP will pay a criminal penalty of about $79 million. The department has agreed to credit up to about $39.6 million of that criminal penalty against amounts the company has agreed to pay to authorities in Brazil. In addition, Honeywell UOP will pay about $81 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest as part of the resolution of a parallel investigation by the U.S. SEC.