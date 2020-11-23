+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.11.2020 20:00:00

Honeywell to Present at Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that Torsten Pilz, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer of Honeywell, will present at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 10:10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m. EST.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

mark.bendza@honeywell.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-credit-suisse-8th-annual-virtual-industrials-conference-301179090.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Nachrichten

