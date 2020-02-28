|
28.02.2020 22:15:00
Honeywell To Present At J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EDT.
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Contacts:
Media
Investor Relations
Nina Krauss
Mark Bendza
(704) 627-6035
(704) 627-6200
nina.krauss@honeywell.com
mark.bendza@honeywell.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301013504.html
SOURCE Honeywell
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCorona-Sorgen verschrecken Anleger: ATX knickt vor dem Wochenende ein -- DAX schließt unter 12.000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Asiens Indizes letztlich deutlich schwächer
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett nochmals steil bergab. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. An den Handelsplätzen in Fernost kam es am Freitag unterdessen ebenfalls zum Ausverkauf.