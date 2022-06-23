Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 15:00:00

HONEYWELL TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, JULY 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its second quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, July 28. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Sean Meakim

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

sean.meakim@honeywell.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-second-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-investor-conference-call-on-thursday-july-28-301574024.html

SOURCE Honeywell

