Honeywell Updates FY22 Outlook; Names Vimal Kapur President And COO - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting weak profit and higher revenues in its second quarter, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Thursday raised the low end of its fiscal 2022 organic growth and adjusted earnings per share guidance ranges and raised its segment margin guidance range.

Separately, Honeywell announced that Vimal Kapur has been appointed to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer or COO, effective immediately.

The presidents of all Honeywell Strategic Business Groups will report to Kapur in his new role, while Kapur and all functional leaders will continue to report to Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk.

Kapur is currently the President and CEO of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies. Kapur will continue to perform that role until his successor is named.

For the year 2022, Honeywell's adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $8.55 to $8.80.

Full-year sales are now expected to be in the range of $35.5 billion to $36.1 billion, up 5% to 7% organically, or up 7% to 9% on an adjusted basis.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.50 to $8.80 on sales of $35.5 billion to $36.4 billion with organic growth of 4 percent to 7 percent and adjusted growth of 6 percent to 9 percent..

On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $8.68 per share for the year on sales of $35.82 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Segment margin is now expected to be in the range of 21.3 percent to 21.7 percent, compared to previous view of 21.1 percent to 21.5 percent.

Operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion, and free cash flow is expected to be $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion.

Honeywell said it met or exceeded guidance for all metrics in the second quarter despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.