Hong Kong Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, gaining more than 270 points or 1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,760-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the U.S. rate decision later this week. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the financial and property stocks were offset by weakness from the technology companies.

For the day, the index perked 16.01 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 26,765.52 after trading between 26,619.83 and 26,911.44. Among the actives, Alibaba Group slumped 1.96 percent, while Alibaba Health Info vaulted 1.36 percent, ANTA Sports sank 0.91 percent, China Life Insurance rallied 2.03 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 2.28 percent, China Resources Land shed 0.78 percent, CITIC advanced 0.67 percent, CNOOC soared 4.01 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 2.14 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.43 percent, Haier Smart Home dropped 1.00 percent, Hang Lung Properties spiked 3.47 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.33 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas climbed 0.82 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.46 percent, JD.com expanded 1.05 percent, Lenovo skidded 1.36 percent, Li Auto eased 0.15 percent, Li Ning plummeted 4.14 percent, Meituan fell 0.46 percent, New World Development surged 4.35 percent, Nongfu Spring plunged 3.26 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.49 percent, Xiaomi Corporation stumbled 2.81 percent and WuXi Biologics tanked 2.80 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained modestly in the green throughout the session. The Dow jumped 313.69 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 49,412.40, while the NASDAQ climbed 100.11 points or 0.43 percent to end at 23,601.36 and the S&P 500 added 34.62 points or 0.50 percent to close at 6,950.23.

The strength on Wall Street comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from Canada over a potential free trade deal with China.

The U.S. government is also facing the possibility of another shutdown, as several Democratic senators have threatened to oppose a spending bill if it includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security. This comes after federal immigration agents shot and killed another U.S. citizen in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Crude oil prices slid on Monday following the resumption of production in Kazakhstan, although geopolitical tensions in the Middle East limited the decline. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down by $0.42 or 0.69 percent at $60.65 per barrel.