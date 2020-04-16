Hong Kong Bourse May Give Up Support At 24,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 460 points or 1.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,145-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative as the damage caused by the coronavirus to the global economy becomes apparent. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index lost 290.06 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 24,145.34 after trading between 24,090.50 and 24,603.60.

Among the actives, CNOOC plummeted 5.18 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 3.96 percent, China Resources Land tanked 3.48 percent, WH Group tumbled 3.22 percent, AIA Group skidded 2.23 percent, China Mengniu Dairy retreated 1.93 percent, CITIC and China Mobile both declined 1.77 percent, AAC Technologies sank 1.66 percent, BOC Hong Kong dropped 1.43 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.96 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 0.83 percent, Techtronic Industries gained 0.79 percent, New World Development fell 0.67 percent, Sands China and Wharf Real Estate both slid 0.66 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.65 percent, China Life Insurance slipped 0.64 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was down 0.60 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.14 percent and Sino Land, Hengan International and Tencent Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday. They regained some ground but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 44.541 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 23,504.35, while the NASDAQ sank 122.56 points or 1.44 percent to 8,393.18 and the S&P 500 tumbled 62.70 points or 2.20 percent to end at 2,783.36.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street came as the latest earnings and economic news reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department reported a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in March, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in April.

The Federal Reserve also saw the biggest monthly drop in U.S. industrial production in over 70 years in March, while the National Association of Home Builders reported a record monthly decline in homebuilder confidence in April.

Crude oil futures plummeted to 18-year lows on Wednesday as mounting worries about excess supply and concerns over imminent drop in energy demand took a toll on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.24 or 1.2 percent at $19.87 a barrel, the lowest close since February 2002.