Hong Kong Bourse Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Hong Kong stock market had climbed higher in five straight sessions, jumping almost 1,050 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 30,170-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat amid optimism about swifter economic recovery thanks to a drop in new coronavirus cases and improved vaccination drive across the world. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were off on holiday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials, properties and insurance stocks were capped by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index added 134.85 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 30,173.57 after trading between 29,828.62 and 30,184.17.

Among the actives, Meituan surged 3.39 percent, while Xiaomi Corporation soared 2.19 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.04 percent, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 1.61 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties accelerated 1.49 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 1.11 percent, CK Infrastructure and Hang Lung Properties both jumped 0.95 percent, CNOOC skidded 0.91 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.85 percent, ANTA Sports sank 0.82 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas climbed 0.73 percent, Sands China dropped 0.73 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.72 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.52 percent, Wharf Real Estate advanced 0.46 percent, Alibaba fell 0.38 percent, CITIC added 0.33 percent, AIA Group gained 0.29 percent, China Life Insurance and CSPC Pharmaceutical both rose 0.24 percent, Techtronic Industries improved 0.16 percent, AAC Technologies eased 0.12 percent, WuXi Biologics was up 0.08 percent and Hengan International, CLP Holdings and Galaxy Entertainment were unchanged.

With Wall Street off for President's Day, the lead from Europe is solid as stocks opened higher on Monday and strengthened as the day progressed.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended stronger by 2.52 percent, France's CAC 40 moved up 1.45 percent and Germany's DAX gained 0.42 percent, while Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.56 percent.

European stocks ended higher on rising optimism about rapid economic recovery amid expectations of additional stimulus packages and on hopes of faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the world.

Energy stocks were in demand as oil prices surged higher amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. Shares from banking and technology sectors too ended mostly higher.