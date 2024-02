Hong Kong burnishes role as Asia’s green financial hub

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is burnishing its credentials as Asia’s pre-eminent green financial hub , having arranged the issuance of over a third of Asia’s green finance in bonds and loans, said the head of the city’s de facto central bank.Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), touted the growth in its issuance of green and sustainable debt, which grew from just US$4 billion in 2020 to more than US$80 billion in 2022. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel