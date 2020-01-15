Hong Kong Business salutes the creme de la creme at the High Flyers Awards 2019

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On its 16th year, the High Flyers Awards is gliding above and beyond. In the 2019 edition of the awards, 18 enterprises in their respective sectors were recognised for their innovative business practices, outstanding quality of service, and relentless efforts to contribute towards social progress and business growth.

These businesses represent a wide range of industries, including banking and finance, insurance, legal services, interior design, information technology and telecommunications, boutique hotels, corporate accommodations, and F&B.

One of the outstanding performances this year was Standard Chartered Bank's Enterprise Award as Bank of the Year, under the visionary leadership of its Executive Director and CEO, Mary Huen.

"Our awardees this year encapsulate what business excellence and resilience means for the people of Hong Kong. In the midst of an economic downturn, they have risen to the occasion by delivering innovation and setting their sights on fresh opportunities to expand globally. As the city and economy recovers to a new reality, so will these companies carry the ever-burning torch of positive influence for others to follow," says Tim Charlton, publisher of Hong Kong Business.

To be featured in the 2020 Annual Issue of Hong Kong Business, the winners were awarded in a ceremony last 14 January 2020 at Chin Chin Bar, Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui.

Bagging the coveted Grand Enterprise Award was none other than:

Standard Chartered Bank -- Bank of the Year (Grand Enterprise Award)

Other award winners and their respective categories are as follows:

Archikris Design Group -- Interior Designer

Concord Medical Limited -- Innovative Skin Care Technology

Elite Concepts -- Innovative F&B Concepts

FTLife Insurance Company Limited -- Life Insurance

Hang Seng Bank Limited -- Commercial Banking

Headwin Logistics -- Leading Provider of International Logistics Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions Ltd -- Best Network, Broadband, Cloud & ICT Services Provider

Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui -- Best City Hotel

JCDecaux Transport -- Innovative & Leading Outdoor Advertising Company

Lifestyle Insurance -- Insurance Broker of Business & General Insurance

Lindt & Sprungli ( Asia Pacific ) Ltd -- Premium Chocolatier

Nintex -- Enterprise Software

OZO Wesley Hong Kong -- Best Corporate Accommodation

PrimeCredit Limited -- Outstanding Finance Company

Standard Chartered Bank -- Retail Banking

Thomas, Mayer & Associes -- Law Firm

Vastcom Technology Limited -- IT Solutions Company

