Hong Kong Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,400 points or 6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 25,320-point plateau although it may see renewed consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns over surging energy prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the properties and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 71.86 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 25,321.34 after trading between 25,236.68 and 25,736.60.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group plummeted 2.77 percent, while Alibaba Health Info plunged 2.55 percent, ANTA Sports stumbled 1.75 percent, China Life Insurance slumped 0.90 percent, China Mengniu Dairy improved 0.53 percent, China Resources Land added 0.73 percent, CITIC surged 2.24 percent, CNOOC sank 0.81 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 1.22 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.84 percent, Haier Smart Home was down 0.16 percent, Hang Lung Properties soared 1.92 percent, Henderson Land rallied 1.07 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.13 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, JD.com retreated 1.07 percent, Lenovo fell 0.22 percent, Li Auto shed 0.38 percent, Li Ning tanked 2.44 percent, Meituan tumbled 1.19 percent, New World Development climbed 0.85 percent, Nongfu Spring slipped 0.18 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.25 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.63 percent and WuXi Biologics rose 0.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent all day in the red, although ending off session lows.

The Dow tumbled 784.67 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 47,954.74, while the NASDAQ sank 58.50 points or 0.26 percent to close at 22,748.99 and the S&P 500 lost 38.79 points or 0.56 percent to end at 6,830.71.

Concerns about the impact of sharply higher energy prices weighed on Wall Street, as the price of crude oil resumed the surge seen early in the week.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed again on Thursday, resuming the surge seen earlier in the week in reaction to the conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery spiked $6.51 or 8.7 percent to $81.17 a barrel and has soared $14.15 or 21.1 percent so far this week.

Iran has claimed it struck a U.S. oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf, raising fears of a wider conflict after the Islamic republic threatened to halt shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also signaled a possible longer time frame for the conflict than has previously been floated by the Trump administration, saying the war could last up to eight weeks but might be over sooner.