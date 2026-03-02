Hong Kong Shares May Hand Back Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since ending the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 700 points or 2.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,630-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative following the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Israel against Iran. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index rallied 249.52 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 26,630.54 after trading between 26,375.70 and 26,701.50.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group eased 0.07 percent, while Alibaba Health Info and ENN Energy both were up 0.36 percent, ANTA Sports rose 0.71 percent, China Life Insurance gathered 0.64 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 2.93 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.31 percent, CITIC strengthened 1.38 percent, CNOOC rallied 2.68 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 3.77 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gained 0.77 percent, Haier Smart Home added 0.83 percent, Hang Lung Properties surged 3.84 percent, Henderson Land jumped 2.90 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas improved 1.06 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.47 percent, JD.com picked up 0.38 percent, Lenovo climbed 1.25 percent, Li Auto perked 0.15 percent, Li Ning advanced 1.08 percent, Meituan increased 0.87 percent, New World Development spiked 3.63 percent, Nongfu Spring expanded 1.33 percent, Techtronic Industries vaulted 1.43 percent, Xiaomi Corporation sank 0.80 percent and WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 5.07 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower and remained in the red throughout the trading day, ending near session lows.

The Dow tumbled 521.28 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 48,977.92, while the NASDAQ sank 210.17 points or 0.92 percent to end at 22,668.21 and the S&P 500 lost 29.98 points or 0.43 percent to close at 6,878.88.

For the week, the Dow tumbled 1.3 percent, the NASDAQ slumped 1.0 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.

The continued weakness on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. increased 0.5 percent in January, more than the expected 0.3 percent.

The jump in producer prices along with concerns about AI-related layoffs led to worries about a period of stagflation. Adding to recent concerns about potential AI disruptions, Block (XYZ) said it is cutting its workforce by nearly half.

Crude oil prices spiked on Friday amid growing concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for April surged $1.71 or 2.6 percent to $66.92 barrel - although it's expected to jump sharply again now that hostilities have broken out.