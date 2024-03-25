Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 330 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 16,500-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with strength from technology stocks offset by weakness from oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are likely on the same path.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board, especially among the financials, properties and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 363.63 points or 2.16 percent to finish at 16,499.47 after trading between 16,341.61 and 16,747.20.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group lost 2.14 percent, while Alibaba Health Info plummeted 7.06 percent, ANTA Sports skidded 3.17 percent, China Life Insurance sank 2.58 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tanked 5.47 percent, China Resources Land declined 3.96 percent, CITIC shed 2.32 percent, CK Infrastructure rallied 1.53 percent, CNOOC dropped 2/74 percent, Country Garden retreated 4.10 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dipped 0.92 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 1.85 percent, Hang Lung Properties stumbled 3.51 percent, Henderson Land surged 2.39 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 1.58 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.50 percent, JD.com surrendered 5.30 percent, Lenovo added 0.62 percent, Li Ning slumped 3.76 percent, Meituan tumbled 4.39 percent, New World Development plunged 5.64 percent, Techtronic Industries was down 0.57 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.27 percent and WuXi Biologics cratered 8.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened flat on Friday but quickly diverged, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending under water and the NASDAQ closing slightly in the green.

The Dow tumbled 305.50 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 39,475.90, while the NASDAQ added 27.02 points or 0.16 percent to close at 16,428.82 and the S&P 500 fell 7.35 points or 0.14 percent to end at 5,234.18. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 2.9 percent, the S&P 500 surged 2.3 percent and the Dow jumped 2.0 percent.

Profit taking contributed to modest weakness in early trading, with some traders looking to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Selling pressure was relatively subdued, however, as traders remained optimistic about the outlook for interest rates following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement last week.

While the timing of the first rate remains somewhat uncertain the chances of a quarter point rate cut in June have rebounded to 66.5 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Nvidia (NVDA) paced the tech-heavy NASDAQ, with the chipmaker surging by 3.1 percent. The AI darling, which has recently been a key driver of trading on Wall Street, ended the day at a record closing high.

Oil prices fell on Friday, as the dollar rose sharply with the Federal Reserve set to hold interest rates higher for now. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.44 at $80.63 a barrel.