Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading says, tumbling almost 900 points or 4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 22,765-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast calls for volatility amidst the ongoing and very fluid Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting sanctions and threats of nuclear deployment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open higher on Monday.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the financials, properties and oil companies were mitigated by support from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index slumped 134.38 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 22,767.18 after trading between 22,718.15 and 23,046.86.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies lost 0.37 percent, while AIA Group retreated 1.55 percent, Alibaba Group gained 0.38 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 4.92 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 2.05 percent, China Life Insurance slumped 1.37 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.41 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tanked 2.99 percent, China Resources Land plummeted 3.29 percent, CITIC declined 2.53 percent, CNOOC plunged 3.16 percent, Country Garden advanced 0.95 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 1.65 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surrendered 2.57 percent, Hang Lung Properties climbed 1.33 percent, Henderson Land shed 0.61 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.51 percent, Li Ning accelerated 3.22 percent, Longfor tumbled 2.80 percent, New World Development dropped 1.10 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 4.17 percent, Xiaomi Corporation sank 1.47 percent, WuXi Biologics spiked 3.97 percent and Meituan was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages shook off a subdued open on Friday and accelerated as the day progressed, finishing near session highs.

The Dow surged 834.95 points or 2.51 percent to finish at 34,058.75, while the NASDAQ soared 221.02 points or 1.64 percent to end at 13,694.62 and the S&P 500 jumped 95.95 points or 2.24 percent to close at 4,384.65. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 1.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.8 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions on concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The response over the weekend saw an increasing wave of sanctions against Russia, including disruptions to energy flows and financial access.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday but posted a weekly gain as traders weighed the possibility of disruptions to global crude supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by $1.22 or about 1.3 percent at $91.59 a barrel.