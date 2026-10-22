Hong Kong Stock Market Due To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, retreating more than 525 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now sits just above the 23,650-point plateau although it find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing oil prices and upbeat earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, automobile stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index dropped 215.87 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 23,651.87 after trading between 23,620.10 and 24,139.11.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened flat but quickly tracked to the upside and largely trended that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 360.21 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 52,856.09, while the NASDAQ rallied 278.04 points or 1.05 percent to close at 26,702.86 and the S&P 500 gained 44.60 points or 0.58 percent to end at 7,757.17.

The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength in the tech sector amid a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like SpaceX (SPCX), Tesla (TSLA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Crude oil prices edged lower Wednesday on reports of progress in Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down by $0.69 or 0.71 percent at $97.13 per barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see September data for consumer prices and unemployment later today; in August, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.