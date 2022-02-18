Hong Kong Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, accelerating almost 440 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 24,800-point plateau and it's looking at a soft start on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on geopolitical concerns focused on Russia and Ukraine, as well as sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the oil and technology companies, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 73.87 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 24,792.77 after trading between 24,523.95 and 24,861.82.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 0.42 percent, while AIA Group rallied 1.13 percent, Alibaba Group gained 0.41 percent, Alibaba Health Info rose 0.33 percent, ANTA Sports was up 0.08 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.86 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 1.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.24 percent, China Resources Land retreated 1.65 percent, CITIC advanced 0.56 percent, CNOOC perked 0.10 percent, Country Garden sank 0.59 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 1.56 percent, Galaxy Entertainment eased 0.10 percent, Hang Lung Properties gathered 0.12 percent, Henderson Land slumped 0.87 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.63 percent, Li Ning spiked 1.55 percent, Longfor dropped 0.77 percent, Meituan climbed 0.64 percent, New World Development lost 0.46 percent, Techtronic Industries surged 1.84 percent, Xiaomi Corporation fell 0.36 percent, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 6.06 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower and accelerated deeper into the red as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 622.24 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 34,312.03, while the NASDAQ plunged 407.38 points or 2.88 percent to close at 13,716.72 and the S&P 500 tumbled 94.75 points or 2.12 percent to end at 4,380.26.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed geopolitical concerns as the Biden administration is describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as imminent. Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a Labor Department report showing a rebound in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back sharply in January.

Oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports talks in Vienna to revive the Iranian nuclear deal are nearing their conclusion. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $1.90 or 2 percent at $91.76 a barrel.