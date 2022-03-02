Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Red Light For Wednesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 950 points or 4.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 22,760-point plateau although it's likely to turn lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast is sharply negative on soaring concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Tuesday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the technology stocks were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index picked up 48.69 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 22,761.71 after trading between 22,591.73 and 22,937.56.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies soared 4.21 percent, while AIA Group fell 0.18 percent, Alibaba Group lost 0.38 percent, Alibaba Health Info advanced 0.55 percent, ANTA Sports jumped 1.18 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.77 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.10 percent, China Resources Land dropped 1.05 percent, CITIC and Henderson Land both slumped 1.54 percent, CNOOC added 0.50 percent, Country Garden spiked 2.57 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 2.81 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 2.42 percent, Hang Lung Properties skidded 1.71 percent, Li Ning declined 1.74 percent, Longfor shed 0.84 percent, Meituan rallied 0.70 percent, New World Development retreated 2.08 percent, Techtronic Industries sank 1.30 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.14 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 4.82 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed before closing firmly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 597.65 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,294.95, while the NASDAQ tumbled 218.94 points or 1.59 percent to close at 13,532.46 and the S&P 500 dropped 67.68 points or 1.55 percent to end at 4,306.26.

The weakness on Wall Street came as selling continued unabated amid rising worries about the likely economic impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and several Western countries.

According to reports, Russian rockets have hit the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and a long line of tanks was heading toward Kyiv.

In U.S. economic news, construction spending posted a bigger gain than expected in January, while the ISM's manufacturing PMI for February also came in above forecasts.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday as an escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia raised concerns about global oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.69 or 8 percent at $103.41 a barrel, the highest settlement since July 2014.